LIE road rage leads to arrest of Elmhurst man in attack on vehicle occupied by father, 12-year-old son, police say

An enraged motorist pounded on another driver's vehicle "with his head and fists" on the Long Island Expressway in Jericho on Monday evening, frightening the vehicle's occupants, a 49-year-old man who was with his 12-year-old-son, Nassau police said.

The father called 911 after the outbreak of road rage led the suspect to halt his 2012 Subaru in the HOV lane, and begin damaging the victim's car around 7:05 p.m., Nassau police said in a statement, which did not say what may have happened before the alleged attack.

The victim drove off after the incident; no injuries were reported, police said.

Panagiotis Orkopoulos, 42, of Elmhurst, was arrested "a short time later," and taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said.

He will be arraigned "when medically practical" on charges of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.