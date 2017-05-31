Bay Shore Subway robber seen in photo, video, Suffolk cops say
Police have released photos and video of a knife-wielding man who robbed a sandwich shop earlier this month in Bay Shore.
The robbery took place on May 16 at a Subway store on Bay Shore Road, Suffolk County police said. Police said the suspect, who waited at the counter for several minutes before flashing a knife and demanding cash, fled the scene in a sport utility vehicle.
The robbery took place at about 8:50 p.m.
The video shows the suspect entering the store wearing shorts and a green sweatshirt, then eventually demanding cash.
No one was injured in the robbery.
The video can be found on YouTube.
Police asked anyone who recognizes the suspect — or who knows anything about the robbery — to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.