Kenneth Amblo of Bethpage is charged with two robberies at a neighborhood 7-Eleven, Nassau police say

A Bethpage man is accused of robbing his neighborhood convenience store on two occasions since May, Nassau police said.

Kenneth Amblo, 51, of Shubert Lane, was charged early Thursday with a 1:40 a.m. incident May 13, when a man wearing a surgical mask displayed a knife and demanded cash from a 7-Eleven store on Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, police said. The convenience store is within a short walk of the suspect's home address, police said.

An employee complied, opened the register and the suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

Following an investigation, Amblo was arrested early Thursday and also charged with a second robbery at the same location that took place Aug. 24, Nassau police said.

Amblo is charged with two counts of robbery and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

He will be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.