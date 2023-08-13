17-year-old charged with attempted robbery of 3 juveniles outside high school, police say

A 17-year-old is facing charges after he approached three youths in the rear of Valley Stream North High School in Franklin Square Saturday night and attempted to rob them, Nassau County police said.

The suspect, who was not identified by police because of his age, approached the three juvenile victims in the back of the school on Herman Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. and demanded the property in their pockets while threatening them with a weapon, detectives said.

A brief struggle ensued when the suspect grabbed one of the youths around his neck and began choking him, police said. The victim was able to escape and the youths were able to regain their property while the suspect fled the scene, authorities said.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect was located in front of a Catalpa Drive home and was arrested without incident, detectives said.

The defendant and one of the victims were taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, investigators said.

The suspect, who will be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead, is charged with first and second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing, police said.