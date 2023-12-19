Jason Funderburke of Hempstead indicted in attack on owner of Amityville funeral home

A Hempstead man was indicted Monday for robbing, punching and stabbing the owner of an Amityville funeral home during a violent assault in August, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Jason Funderburke, 37, was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Supreme Court Judge Timothy Mazzei held Funderburke on $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said the victim was “not only targeted and stabbed, but his family was also allegedly targeted and threatened.”

John Halverson, Funderburke's Patchogue-based defense attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Aug. 29, Funderburke and an unidentified accomplice approached the funeral home owner as he was returning to his office. The accused displayed a photo of the victim’s family while threatening them, prosecutors said.

Funderburke and his accomplice then began punching the victim while the accomplice twice stabbed the victim, authorities said.

During the incident, Funderburke and his accomplice allegedly demanded money and stole cash from the victim, prosecutors said.

He's due back in court on Jan. 24.

Prosecutors are asking that anyone with information about the identity of the accomplice to contact Crime Stoppers, the Suffolk County Police Department or the District Attorney's office.