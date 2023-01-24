Cops: Bronx man shot man with BB gun, stealing car on Meadowbrook Parkway

A Bronx man has been charged with the robbery of a vehicle, and shooting the owner of the car in the head with a BB gun last March on the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway, State Police said.

Investigators determined that the victim was attempting to sell a 2011 Infiniti G37 to the suspect, Roberto Reyes, 23, police said.

On March 4, 2022, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Reyes was on a test drive on the Meadowbrook, near Exit M10, when he pulled over onto the shoulder, assaulted and shot the victim in the back of the head with the BB gun and forced him out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Reyes fled the area with the stolen vehicle, leaving the victim on the shoulder of the parkway, police said. The victim was taken to Nassau University Medical Center and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

After a lengthy investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Reyes was arrested by the State Police on Jan. 19.

Reyes is charged with first-degree robbery with a firearm, second-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and fourth-degree grand larceny.

He was arraigned Friday at Nassau County First District Court and held on $75,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond.

Reyes, who is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which does not comment on criminal cases, is due back in court Tuesday.