NYPD Officer Robert Garvey: Former partner says his quick action in NYC stabbing case is no surprise

The NYPD officer from Long Island who played a pivotal role in the arrest of a man accused of fatally stabbing three people to death without provocation on Monday is smart, inquisitive and deeply devoted to the job, his longtime partner told Newsday this week.

Retired NYPD officer Chris Sasso remembers Suffolk County resident Robert Garvey peppering NYPD veterans with questions, all in an effort to become a better police officer.

Sasso said he wasn’t surprised when he learned that Mayor Eric Adams had praised Garvey for the quick actions that led to the arrest of Ramon Rivera, 51. Garvey, Sasso said, always kept his cool in tense situations.

“Nowadays, it is tough for these guys out there," Sasso said. "He doesn't let it get to him like that. He wears that shield with a lot of pride.”

NYPD Officer Robert Garvey, left, leads Ramon Rivera from the 10th Precinct in Chelsea after his arrest on Monday. Credit: Ed Quinn

Garvey joined the NYPD in January 2006, according to the department, and has an award for excellent police service. He has made 22 felony arrests and 85 misdemeanor arrests. He has been assigned to the 17th Precinct, where Rivera was arrested, since January 2007.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The NYPD and New York Police Benevolent Association declined to make Garvey available for an interview.

“This officer put himself in harm's way to make sure he could stop others from being harmed,” Adams said at a news conference on Monday, not long after Rivera was arrested.

Sasso said he and Garvey were partners for a decade, from 2007 to 2017. They worked the midnight tour together, sometimes in plainclothes units but mostly on uniformed patrol. Sasso said he served as a mentor to the younger man.

“He would critique himself sometimes, he was never one to shy away from asking questions,” Sasso said. “He was always humble.”

Sasso, also a Long Island resident, said he has maintained a close relationship with Garvey even after retirement. Their families vacation together in Montauk every summer.

A former PBA delegate, Sasso said Garvey took over his union job on his recommendation when he retired in 2017.

“When he stood in roll call, Rob had no idea that pure evil was going to cross his path that morning,” PBA president Patrick Hendry said. “But when it did, he stepped up and did his job with courage, composure and skill.”

Rivera, who authorities said is homeless, was arraigned Tuesday on three first-degree murder charges and was ordered held without bail.

According to the NYPD, Rivera stabbed the first victim on West 19th Street at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday. About two hours later, a man fishing in the East River near East 30th Street was also stabbed. Both men died shortly after. At about 10:55 a.m., a woman was stabbed multiple times near the United Nations headquarters on East 42nd Street. She died later Monday at a hospital.

NYPD Assistant Commissioner Carlos Nieves said Garvey was manning a security booth near the U.N. when a Toyota turned left from First Avenue to East 45th Street. The Toyota drove 50 or 60 feet, and then backed up and stopped. Garvey approached the driver’s side while a plainclothes officer with the Diplomatic Security Service, which provides security to the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., approached the passenger side.

The driver said he had just witnessed a robbery and the suspect was headed north on First Avenue. The DSS agent gave chase, with Garvey a second or two behind, Nieves said.

The agent drew his gun and ordered the suspect on the ground. Garvey’s body camera video shows the NYPD officer handcuffing Rivera and holding him until reinforcements from DSS and the NYPD arrived, Nieves told Newsday.

Adams did not know that DSS was involved in the takedown when he praised Garvey on Monday, Nieves said, and the mayor would have credited the agency as well if he was aware of its role.

“When we did the press conference, it was an hour, 90 minutes after,” Nieves said. “Not all the material details were in yet.”

With Anthony M. DeStefano

