Mastic man arraigned on upgraded charges after fatal crash, DA says 

A Mastic man was arraigned on new, upgraded charges in an indictment Wednesday after a pedestrian that he struck with his vehicle died in October, a year after the crash, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Robert Slawinski, 48, was accused of first-degree vehicular manslaughter, two counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death without reporting. He also faces charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and two counts of driving while intoxicated.

Slawinski was driving a Jeep in Coram when he struck Anthony Loiodici, 48, of Medford, after leaving a bar the night of Sept. 10, 2017, authorities said.

Even though the impact shattered the front windshield, Slawinski left the scene and called police about an hour later, at 11:20 p.m., saying he had hit something on Old Town Road, authorities said. The Jeep driver and his passenger were not hurt, authorities said.

Slawinski was arrested then and charged with driving while intoxicated. Six hours after the crash, a blood test revealed his blood alcohol content to be .12 percent, prosecutors said. The legal limit in New York is under .08 percent.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He was indicted the first time in December 2017 on charges of vehicular assault and leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious physical injury without reporting.

“The impact of the crash was so strong, it shattered the front windshield of the defendant’s car,” District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said in a news release. “And yet, he did not even stop to see if the victim was injured or to call for help. This individual showed a disregard for the law by allegedly driving while intoxicated and a disregard for human life when he fled the scene of the crash.”

Loiodici remained hospitalized for 13 months until succumbing to his injuries on Oct. 25, prosecutors said.

Slawinski remains free on a $100,000 bond.