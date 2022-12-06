Robert Twiford of Melville killed in Ronkonkoma hit-run

A 61-year-old man, “lying in the roadway” of a Long Island Expressway off ramp in Ronkonkoma, was killed after “at least one vehicle” crashed into him and drove off, Suffolk police said Tuesday.

Robert Twiford, of Melville, was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital after the approximately 8 p.m. crash on Monday at Exit 60, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash should call 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.