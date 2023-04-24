Hauppauge man Edward Wisneski threw rocks through windows of two Suffolk buses, police say

A Suffolk County man was arrested on criminal mischief and reckless endangerment charges Sunday after police said he threw rocks through the windows of two buses.

Suffolk police said the incidents occurred Sunday, April 16, in Nesconset and Village of the Branch, and said that following an investigation, Fourth Squad detectives arrested Edward Wisneski, 19, on Sunday night at his home in Hauppauge. It was not clear if he is represented by counsel.

Police said the first incident occurred when Wisneski threw a rock at a Regency Transportation charter bus parked on Southern Boulevard in Nesconset at about 8:30 a.m. on April 16, striking the windshield and cracking it, as the driver sat behind the wheel. Less than an hour later, police said, Wisneski threw a rock at a Suffolk County Transit bus traveling northbound on Route 111 in Village of the Branch, that rock crashing through the windshield and breaking a glass partition inside the cab.

That incident occurred at 9:24 a.m.

Police said in both instances Wisneski threw the rock from a moving vehicle.

They believe in both cases he acted alone.

Wisneski was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief. He was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct — and faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police are asking anyone who has been victimized by a similar incident to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8451.