Glenn Seejattan found guilty of second-degree murder in 2022 killing of Justin Lee of Centereach, prosecutors say

A Rocky Point man was convicted of fatally shooting another man “execution-style” during a botched drug deal and then leaving his body in a wooded area, Suffolk prosecutors said Monday.

A Suffolk County jury found Glenn Seejattan, 30, guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of victim Justin Lee, 24, of Centereach in January 2022, prosecutors said.

“This was a senseless killing of a human being whose loved ones reported him missing with the expectation of seeing him again one day,” said Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney. “While there is nothing that will bring back the victim to his family, we are satisfied that we were able to find his killer, hold him accountable, especially now that a jury has found him guilty of his crimes.”

Lee’s family reported him missing on Jan. 18, 2022. Ten days later, Lee’s half-naked, frozen body was discovered about a half-mile away from Seejattan’s home, where he lived with his mother on Mahogany Road in Rocky Point. The engaged father of two was shot in the head and thigh, according to his autopsy report.

Seejattan’s defense attorney Charles Hochbaum declined to comment Monday.

A trial witness testified that Seejattan, who worked in an auto body shop and has four children, admitted that he had shot and killed somebody in a house on Mahogany Road, which he described as a drug deal gone bad. Seejattan also said, according to the witness, that he shot the victim in the head, took his clothes off, wrapped him up in a blanket, and took him to the woods. Seejattan also said, according to the witness, that he did not regret committing the murder but regretted doing it in the house. .

Lee was last seen alive at Seejattan’s mother’s home on Mahogany Road in Rocky Point, where Seejattan also lived, prosecutors said.

Damaged wood moldings that physically matched damage found in Seejattan’s home were found within 20 feet of the Lee’s body, prosecutors said. Lee’s DNA was also found on a wall within Seejattan’s home.

The jury also found Seejattan guilty of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Seejattan committed the killing while released on bail for a separate indictment in which he was charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, the district attorney's office said. That case is pending.

Seejattan is due back in court for sentencing on April 26 and faces 25 years to life in prison for Lee’s murder.