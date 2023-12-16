Rodney Harrison's term as Suffolk County police commissioner officially over

Rodney K. Harrison’s two-year tenure as Suffolk police commissioner, which included the arrest of a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders 13 years after the bodies of four women were discovered off Ocean Parkway, officially ended Friday. Harrison also implemented the department’s 1,000-page reform plan, which included the rollout of a departmentwide body camera program, and forged deep relationships with community leaders during his stint as Suffolk’s top cop. He did not return a request for comment Friday. County spokeswoman Marykate Guilfoyle said it was his last day. “I took pride in being the police commissioner of Suffolk County,” Harrison said during an interview earlier this month with Newsday. Harrison, 54, was the first Black police commissioner in the Suffolk County Police Department’s 63-year history. Deputy Commissioner Risco Mention-Lewis will serve as acting commissioner until the end of the year. County Executive-elect Edward Romaine is expected to name a successor soon. Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said last week that his office is investigating allegations made by Suffolk Legis. Robert Trotta that Harrison falsified time sheets to receive a larger payout. Harrison denied Trotta’s claims, calling them “wild and baseless allegations by a politician.” Trotta, a vocal critic of the police department and its unions, was removed from the legislature’s public safety committee in March after he threatened to play a recording of a private conversation with Harrison. Tierney’s office has not commented on the time sheet investigation since announcing it last week. Tracey Edwards, the Long Island regional director of the NAACP and a member of the panel that crafted the police reform plan, called Harrison a “transformational” law-enforcement official who understood the importance of community engagement. She also praised his efforts to diversify the department’s recruiting classes. “He was transformational in that he understood the importance of the police department to look like the community it serves,” she said. Lou Civello, the president of the Suffolk Police Benevolent Association, said Harrison did an “excellent job” as commissioner. Harrison tendered his resignation to County Executive Steve Bellone on Nov. 3, almost two years after he succeeded Geraldine Hart as commissioner following a 30-year career with the NYPD. Harrison was the only person in NYPD history to rise from cadet to chief of department. He also served as the NYPD’s chief of patrol and chief of detectives. Bellone, who was barred from running for reelection due to term limits and will leave office on Jan. 1, said he nominated Harrison to lead the department because of his extensive investigative experience. In February 2022, Harrison announced the creation of a Gilgo Beach task force. The task force identified Massapequa Park architect Rex A. Heuermann as a suspect in the murders several weeks later. “He was focused on the Gilgo case from the beginning,” Bellone said. “I was really looking for someone like him, with deep investigative experience.” Harrison said he notified Romaine and Democratic challenger Dave Calone about his intention to step down early in their campaigns to give the winner of the Nov. 7 election the opportunity to name his own commissioner. Romaine declined to comment for this story but told Newsday recently that he will look at local law enforcement candidates before he chooses a successor to Harrison. Candidates mentioned in political circles include Mention-Lewis; former Chief of Department Stuart Cameron, now the Old Westbury chief; Suffolk Undersheriff Kevin Catalina; and Chief of Department Robert Waring. Harrison said earlier this month that his departure is “bittersweet” because while it gives him the opportunity to spend time with his family, he will miss the hustle and bustle of police work. He did not rule out a return to law enforcement, but he said he was eager to spend time with his new grandson. He’s also eager to watch his daughter, Baldwin High School standout Kaia Harrison, play college basketball at Wake Forest. “There is no better feeling seeing your kid playing high-level sports against the best players in the country,” Harrison said. Harrison said he is writing a book that will detail his work as chief of patrol and chief of detectives and years on the street with the NYPD. The book will not discuss Harrison’s role in the Gilgo Beach investigation, he said, because he did not want to compromise Tierney’s prosecution.

Rodney K. Harrison’s two-year tenure as Suffolk police commissioner, which included the arrest of a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders 13 years after the bodies of four women were discovered off Ocean Parkway, officially ended Friday.

Harrison also implemented the department’s 1,000-page reform plan, which included the rollout of a departmentwide body camera program, and forged deep relationships with community leaders during his stint as Suffolk’s top cop. He did not return a request for comment Friday. County spokeswoman Marykate Guilfoyle said it was his last day.

“I took pride in being the police commissioner of Suffolk County,” Harrison said during an interview earlier this month with Newsday.

Harrison, 54, was the first Black police commissioner in the Suffolk County Police Department’s 63-year history. Deputy Commissioner Risco Mention-Lewis will serve as acting commissioner until the end of the year. County Executive-elect Edward Romaine is expected to name a successor soon.

Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said last week that his office is investigating allegations made by Suffolk Legis. Robert Trotta that Harrison falsified time sheets to receive a larger payout. Harrison denied Trotta’s claims, calling them “wild and baseless allegations by a politician.” Trotta, a vocal critic of the police department and its unions, was removed from the legislature’s public safety committee in March after he threatened to play a recording of a private conversation with Harrison.

Tierney’s office has not commented on the time sheet investigation since announcing it last week.

Tracey Edwards, the Long Island regional director of the NAACP and a member of the panel that crafted the police reform plan, called Harrison a “transformational” law-enforcement official who understood the importance of community engagement. She also praised his efforts to diversify the department’s recruiting classes.

“He was transformational in that he understood the importance of the police department to look like the community it serves,” she said.

Lou Civello, the president of the Suffolk Police Benevolent Association, said Harrison did an “excellent job” as commissioner.

Harrison tendered his resignation to County Executive Steve Bellone on Nov. 3, almost two years after he succeeded Geraldine Hart as commissioner following a 30-year career with the NYPD. Harrison was the only person in NYPD history to rise from cadet to chief of department. He also served as the NYPD’s chief of patrol and chief of detectives.

Bellone, who was barred from running for reelection due to term limits and will leave office on Jan. 1, said he nominated Harrison to lead the department because of his extensive investigative experience.

In February 2022, Harrison announced the creation of a Gilgo Beach task force. The task force identified Massapequa Park architect Rex A. Heuermann as a suspect in the murders several weeks later.

“He was focused on the Gilgo case from the beginning,” Bellone said. “I was really looking for someone like him, with deep investigative experience.”

Harrison said he notified Romaine and Democratic challenger Dave Calone about his intention to step down early in their campaigns to give the winner of the Nov. 7 election the opportunity to name his own commissioner.

Romaine declined to comment for this story but told Newsday recently that he will look at local law enforcement candidates before he chooses a successor to Harrison. Candidates mentioned in political circles include Mention-Lewis; former Chief of Department Stuart Cameron, now the Old Westbury chief; Suffolk Undersheriff Kevin Catalina; and Chief of Department Robert Waring.

Harrison said earlier this month that his departure is “bittersweet” because while it gives him the opportunity to spend time with his family, he will miss the hustle and bustle of police work. He did not rule out a return to law enforcement, but he said he was eager to spend time with his new grandson. He’s also eager to watch his daughter, Baldwin High School standout Kaia Harrison, play college basketball at Wake Forest.

“There is no better feeling seeing your kid playing high-level sports against the best players in the country,” Harrison said.

Harrison said he is writing a book that will detail his work as chief of patrol and chief of detectives and years on the street with the NYPD.

The book will not discuss Harrison’s role in the Gilgo Beach investigation, he said, because he did not want to compromise Tierney’s prosecution.