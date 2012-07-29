Ronkonkoma man charged with BWI in Nassau

A 25-year-old Ronkonkoma man was arrested over the weekend for boating while intoxicated in the waters off Massapequa.

Timothy Okeefe was charged Saturday night with operating a vessel while intoxicated, reckless operation, and possession of unlawful marijuana, Nassau County officials said. He was arraigned at the First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday and is being held on $15,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

At least six BWI arrests have occurred in Nassau County this summer; seven more have taken place in Suffolk County.

Earlier this month, Sen. Charles Fuschillo (R-Merrick) proposed new regulations to toughen penalties for drunken boaters.