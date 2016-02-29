Ronkonkoma mom drove drunk with son, 2, in car, cops say

A Ronkonkoma woman was arrested and charged with drunken driving under Leandra’s Law after police said she was involved in a crash Sunday in Lake Grove with her 2-year-old son in the car.

The child was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via Nesconset Fire Department ambulance, but Suffolk County police said that was for observation — and that the boy did not appear to be injured. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Police said the crash occurred when Rashelle Mann, 26, driving a 2006 Nissan Altima with her son in the car, made a left turn in front of a 2014 Toyota Rav4 on Middle Country Road at 5:40 p.m. After being examined, police said, the boy was released to the custody of a family member.

The driver of the Rav4, identified by police as Cindy Tran, 20, of Hauppauge, suffered minor injuries in the crash and also was taken to Stony Brook.

Police said Mann was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a child 15 or younger in the vehicle.

She also was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with endangering the welfare of a child. She faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip. Her car was impounded.

Leandra’s Law is named for Leandra Rosado, an 11-year-old girl who was killed when the car she was in overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009. Rosado was attending a sleepover party and was one of seven young girls in the vehicle, driven by a friend’s mother. That driver, Carmen Huertas, was found to be intoxicated and later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The tragedy led to the implementation of Leandra’s Law just a month after the fatal crash.