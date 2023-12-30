Roosevelt man held in sex proposition case

A 55-year-old Roosevelt man was arrested Friday for approaching a teenage girl at a laundromat, Nassau County police said.

Officers were called to the Roosevelt Laundromat at 455 Nassau Rd. at 4:30 p.m. Friday after Transito Giron allegedly sexually propositioned a 15-year-old girl.

Giron, of 276 Debevoise Ave., Roosevelt, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Court records show he pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in Hempstead Saturday morning. Giron also pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree criminal contempt, according to court records.

Bail was set at $3,000 cash or $7,500 bond. Giron’s attorney, listed in court documents as Joseph F. Kilada of Garden City, could not be reached for comment Saturday afternoon.

Nassau police detectives urge anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-244-TIPS.