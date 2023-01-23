Suspects charged with burglaries of homes, stealing from Roosevelt Field Macy's, Nassau police say

Nassau County police have charged eight people tied to two separate theft rings they say were spearheaded by a South American operation.

The first group of four suspects were charged with a series of home burglaries resulting in $44,000 worth of stolen cash, jewelry and valuables.

Lake Success police arrested the four suspects Wednesday after they attempted to break into a bathroom window at a home on Pine Hill Road, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a news conference on Monday.

The four suspects arrived in a Black Fire Edge registered in Virginia and set off an alarm when they opened a back window.

Lake Success police arrested the four men and worked with the Nassau County Burglary Pattern team that connected the theft group to several additional burglaries, including in Jericho, Plainview, Manhasset and Mineola, Ryder said.

Additionally, four men are charged with stealing $12,000 worth of merchandise at the Roosevelt Field Macy's. They were confronted by a loss prevention officer and later stopped by Nassau County police on Ring Road outside the mall, Ryder said.

Police said the two burglary rings were unrelated. Ryder noted that about 90% of all recent burglaries have been tied to groups originating in South America. He said police are working with federal agencies to identify the groups.

"These are ongoing, organized crime groups that have been sent up here for the purpose to commit crimes here," Ryder said, "knowing if you're caught, and you get out and sent back to where you came from, we'll send a new crew."

Check back for updates on this developing story.