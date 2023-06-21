Long IslandCrime

Police: Two Roosevelt men arrested after ShotSpotter alert leads to gun recovery

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Two men face arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead after being arrested by police responding to a ShotSpotter activation early Tuesday morning in Roosevelt.

Matthew Chery, 19, and Jahsire May, 19, both of Roosevelt, have been changed with criminal possession of a firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal use of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree conspiracy.

First Precinct officers responded to the activation on Hudson Avenue at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, Nassau County police said. They saw a gray Nissan Armada leaving the area and made a vehicle traffic stop on Carolina Avenue in Hempstead.

During that stop, police recovered a silver handgun from the vehicle and arrested the occupants — Chery and May, according to a statement.

It was not immediately clear if either Chery or May was represented by counsel.

