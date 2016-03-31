Roosevelt woman drove drunk, crashed with child, 2, cops say

A Roosevelt woman faces a felony drunken-driving charge under Leandra’s Law after she crashed into two parked cars on Wednesday with her daughter as a passenger, Nassau County police said.

Kimesha McPherson, 30, of Whitehouse Avenue, is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 16 as a passenger, endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated and several vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

McPherson recorded a breath-analyzer reading of 0.22 percent, more than twice the legal threshold for drunken driving, police said.

Her daughter, 2, a back-seat passenger, did not appear to be injured when McPherson crashed into two parked cars on Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead at about 5:50 p.m., police said.

The child was not in a safety seat and was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, a police spokesman said.

When police arrived they found McPherson outside of her vehicle, which was facing westbound in the eastbound lane of Eagle Avenue at Thrush Avenue, according to a news release.

Police said McPherson also has open warrants for second-degree assault, possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child related to an arrest in June 2014.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Under Leandra’s Law, passed in 2009, drivers who are intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child younger than 16 in the vehicle can be charged with a felony. The law was passed after the death of Leandra Rosado, 11, who was killed Oct. 11, 2009, in a DWI accident after the minivan in which she was a passenger crashed on West Side Highway in Manhattan.