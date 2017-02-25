Roslyn Heights woman robbed in home invasion, Nassau cops say

Nassau County police are searching for suspects who ripped a gold chain off a woman’s neck and stole money from her purse during a home burglary in Roslyn Heights early Saturday.

The burglars entered the home on Sherwood Lane through a side door around 12:40 a.m. and approached the victim, a 63-year-old woman, and demanded that she give them money, police said in a news release.

One of the suspects, who was wearing a red jacket, threatened the woman while another man held her down and forcefully took the chain from her neck, police said. A third suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the woman’s pocketbook before the four suspects fled on foot, police said.

The woman’s husband, 66, was home at the time but was sleeping in a different part of the house when the burglary occurred, police said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-224-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.