Medford Sam's Club theft on Christmas Eve investigated by police

Suffolk County police are investigating a Christmas Eve theft from the Sam's Club in Medford.

A man used a blunt instrument to steal the contents of a glass case at the Sam's Club just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

There were no injuries, police said. The contents of the case were not immediately clear.

A shopper who was at the store with his mother recalled customers running to the back.

“We heard a bang,” said Michael Michalski, 46, of Ridge, and shoppers panicked.

“We didn't expect this on Christmas Eve,” he added.