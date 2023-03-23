Sayville man faces child porn charge, Suffolk police say

A Sayville man was charged Wednesday with allegedly possessing more than 100 images of child pornography, Suffolk County police said.

Police served a search warrant after a tip by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for missing and exploited children.

Investigators searched the home of Daniel Forsberg, 23, on North Cliff Avenue in Sayville, where they seized his electronic devices and allegedly uncovered images of child pornography, police said.

Forsberg was charged with felony promoting a sexual performance of a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child. He was schedule for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Information on whether Forsberg had retained an attorney was not available late Wednesday.