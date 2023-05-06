Online scammers steal $37G from 92-year-old woman who lives in Massapequa Park, Nassau police say

Online scammers stole nearly $40,000 from a 92-year-old woman on Friday morning, Nassau police said.

The Massapequa Park resident attempted to log into her online investment account and received a message that she was locked out, police said in a news release.

An unknown woman called the victim shortly after, claiming suspicious activity on the account and transferring her to a male caller, according to police. The second caller said he needed to gain remote control of the woman's computer and asked for a copy of her license, police said.

The woman complied and $37,000 was transferred from her account. She later called her bank, which advised her to contact police, according to the news release.

An investigation is ongoing.

Nassau County police urged "the community to be on alert and to remind vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors about potential scams or frauds."

Anyone with information about the larceny committed on Friday should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call 911. Callers will remain anonymous.