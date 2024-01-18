Scammers steal jewelry worth $20,000 from elderly woman's Westbury home; police urge caution
Two scammers stole $20,000 worth of jewelry from an elderly woman on Thursday after talking their way into her Westbury home, Nassau police said.
At about 3:30 p.m., a 74-year-old woman said she received a knock at her front door by an unknown man and woman “giving estimates on concrete work.” She invited the pair into her home, police said.
While the homeowner was distracted, the man asked to use the restroom. He returned a few minutes later and the pair “immediately exited the residence,” claiming they would “write up an estimate.”
Instead, the duo left the home in a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, police said.
When the homeowner realized the pair had left, she noticed her jewelry, estimated to be worth about $20,000, was missing from her bedroom. She then contacted the authorities.
The two are being sought by authorities and would face grand larceny charges, police said.
Nassau police issued a warning to the community to be on alert and to remind vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors about potential scams or fraud.
Detective’s request anyone with information on the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.
