Giovanny Campos of Queens, school bus driver, charged with raping, kidnapping teenage student

A Valley Stream school bus driver has been indicted on charges that he allegedly kidnapped and raped a teenage student multiple times on his bus route earlier this year, Nassau County prosecutors said Monday while urging any other potential victims to come forward.

Giovanny Campos, 50, of Jamaica, Queens, pleaded not guilty Thursday before Judge Robert McDonald on a grand jury indictment charging him with second-degree kidnapping, third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree criminal sex act and reckless endangerment for the alleged abuse that took place from January to July, prosecutors said.

Campos’ bail was set at $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, and $1.25 million partially secured bond. If convicted of the top charge, Campos faces a potential maximum of 25 years in prison.

Members of the Nassau County Police Department’s Special Victims Squad arrested Campos at his home in Queens on Sept. 28, prosecutors said.

“School bus drivers are trusted to transport and protect our children, but this defendant allegedly preyed on a teenage student and sexually abused her both on his bus and at his apartment in Queens,” Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement. “This office is committed to prosecuting predators who prey on vulnerable children. If you believe or know of someone who may have been victimized by Giovanny Campos, please call the Special Victims Bureau.”

Someone who answered the phone at the office of Campos’ defense attorney, Menachem White, declined to leave a message with White and hung up before saying: “I think you should speak to the district attorney. At this point, we’re not giving any statement.”

The Valley Stream schools superintendent’s office referred a reporter to a public relations firm, which did not immediately respond to questions.

Campos, who was also known to the victim as Giovanny Guzman, was employed as a bus driver with the Cheese Bus Company, prosecutors said.

A person who answered the phone at the Jamaica-based bus company said they only started working at the company this week and asked a reporter to send an email. No one immediately responded to the email, which asked if Campos was still employed with the company, among other questions.

Campos was assigned to a route from Central High School to North High School in Valley Stream and picked up the student along that route from January to July, prosecutors said.

Campos allegedly raped the child multiple times, including in a parking lot while still on the bus, prosecutors said. Campos also allegedly transported the girl to his apartment in Jamaica, Queens, to have sex with her, prosecutors said.

The district attorney’s office asked anyone who may have been victimized by Campos to contact the Nassau district attorney's Special Victims Bureau at 516-571-1266.