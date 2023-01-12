Scott A. Walker of Holbrook charged with fatally injuring dog, threatening owner

A Holbrook man fatally injured a dog and threatened its owner last month, Suffolk police said Thursday.

Scott A. Walker, 44, was arrested Wednesday night, three weeks after an animal hospital reported a suspicious death of a dog to the Suffolk County SPCA on Dec. 20, police said in a release.

SPCA detectives investigated, and it was determined that Walker kicked the dog — Jager, an 11-year-old, mixed breed male — at his home, causing the injuries that resulted in his death. Walker is also alleged to have threatened the dog's owner, police said.

Walker was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, animal cruelty, criminal mischief, second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree coercion.

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, police said.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.