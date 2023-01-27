DA: Human resource manager Leslie Mroz sentenced for embezzling $340G from Medford employer

A human resources manager who doubled her own salary and plumped up her savings — without her Medford employer’s knowledge — will serve two to six year in prison for embezzling more than $340,000 over three years, Suffolk prosecutors said on Friday.

Leslie Mroz, 39, of Selden, “wasted no time abusing the trust that her employer placed in her by stealing,” District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a statement. “She will now face justice and serve prison time for her greed.”

The owner of the “small family-owned” firm that hired Mroz asked not to be named, though prosecutors said the embezzlement, which included unauthorized contributions for health insurance, risked the enterprise's future.

Referring to the owner, prosecutors said: but “what hurt her the most was that Mroz was considered a trusted employee and had been accepted as part of her family.”

The defendant on Oct. 5 pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny; her attorney had no immediate comment.