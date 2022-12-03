Levittown man gets 30 years for sexually abusing girls, Suffolk DA says

A Levittown man was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for sexually abusing two young sisters a decade ago, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a news release Friday.

According to the release Manuel Cedillo, 43, was prosecuted after he stalked one of the victims on social media eight years later causing the victims to contact authorities.

Cedillo was sentenced to an aggregate of 30 years in prison after being convicted on two felony counts of sexual conduct against a child at his jury trial in September.

“The young victims in this case came in, bravely faced their abuser in court and told the truth about his crimes,” Tierney said. “Because of their courage, this defendant will deservedly serve a substantial prison sentence.”

Between spring 2011 and February 2012, Cedillo, who was known to the victims’ family, sexually abused the two girls on separate occasions, according to evidence presented during his trial.

The defendant sexually molested the older child when she was between the ages of 8 and 9 years old, the release said. Cedillo subjected the younger sister to sexual molestation during the same period, when she was between the ages of 5 and 6, the release said.

The abuse stopped when the older daughter partially disclosed to her mother that Cedillo had been touching her inappropriately. No other disclosure was made to the victims’ mother until eight years later, when the older sister noticed that the defendant was looking at her Instagram stories and she panicked that he was stalking her, the release said.

After the older sister fully disclosed what Cedillo had done to her, the younger sister also shared the abuse that she had also suffered at the hands of the defendant, the release said.