Shell gas station in Elmont robbed, police say

An Elmont man has been charged with robbery of a gas station, Nassau County police said.

Police said about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Joseph A. Chevez, 34, of Court Street, entered a Shell Gas Station at 1360 Hempstead Tpke. in Elmont. There, he took money from a 27-year-old man.

After the victim gave money to Chevez, he fled on foot to Covert Avenue, police said. Police investigated, and arrested Chevez outside his home Sunday at 9:06 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Chevez was charged with third degree robbery and is to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.