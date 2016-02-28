Long IslandCrime

Shell gas station in Elmont robbed, police say

Joseph A. Chevez, 34, was charged in the robbery of...

Joseph A. Chevez, 34, was charged in the robbery of a Shell gas station at 1360 Hempstead Tpke. in Elmont on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, according to Nassau County police. Credit: NCPD

By Scott Eidlerscott.eidler@newsday.com john.valenti@newsday.com@ScottEidler

An Elmont man has been charged with robbery of a gas station, Nassau County police said.

Police said about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Joseph A. Chevez, 34, of Court Street, entered a Shell Gas Station at 1360 Hempstead Tpke. in Elmont. There, he took money from a 27-year-old man.

After the victim gave money to Chevez, he fled on foot to Covert Avenue, police said. Police investigated, and arrested Chevez outside his home Sunday at 9:06 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Chevez was charged with third degree robbery and is to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Scott Eidler and John Valenti

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?