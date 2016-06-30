Shirley Shell gas station robbed at gunpoint, police say

Police are searching for two men who robbed a Shirley gas station at gunpoint late Wednesday, stealing more than $1,300.

The robbery took place at the Shell station on Montauk Highway at Revilo Avenue at 10 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

Police said there were no injuries.

The two suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the station, threatened the attendant — and stole $1,345, police said. The two then fled the scene on foot.

Additional details were not immediately available.