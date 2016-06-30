Long IslandCrime

Shirley Shell gas station robbed at gunpoint, police say

Sufflok County police are searching for two men who robbed...

Sufflok County police are searching for two men who robbed this Shirley gas station on Montauk Highway at gunpoint late Wednesday, June 29, 2016, stealing more than $1,300. Credit: Thomas J. Lambui

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are searching for two men who robbed a Shirley gas station at gunpoint late Wednesday, stealing more than $1,300.

The robbery took place at the Shell station on Montauk Highway at Revilo Avenue at 10 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

Police said there were no injuries.

The two suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the station, threatened the attendant — and stole $1,345, police said. The two then fled the scene on foot.

Additional details were not immediately available.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?