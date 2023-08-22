Marcquise Porter of Roosevelt faces charges after shots are fired into vehicle, police say

A Roosevelt man is facing attempted murder and other charges after he fired several shots into another man's vehicle Saturday in Uniondale, Nassau police said.

Police responded to Paff Avenue in Uniondale for a report of a disturbance at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. There, they were met by a 24-year-old man who said he had been involved in a road-rage incident, police said.

After an investigation, detectives on Monday located Marcquise Porter, 22, at a residence on Cedar Street in West Hempstead, where he was taken into custody, police said. Porter, of Brooks Avenue, Roosevelt, was accused of firing multiple rounds at the victim and striking his vehicle twice, police said. While in police custody, Porter was found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine, police said.

Porter faces multiple counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, weapons possession, menacing and drug charges, police said. He will be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.