Alex Smith of Mastic killed in Mastic Beach shooting, cops say
Suffolk County police say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a Mastic man following a confrontation early Saturday morning in Mastic Beach.
Alex Smith, 30, was shot following an altercation that occurred in the parking lot of 373 Neighborhood Rd. at about 2 a.m., police said. Neighborhood Road, which was closed for a time between Commack Road and Diana Drive, has been reopened, according to Suffolk police.
A homicide investigation is ongoing, police said.
The victim's family declined to comment.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.
With Craig Schneider
Check back for updates on this developing story.