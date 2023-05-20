Long IslandCrime

Alex Smith of Mastic killed in Mastic Beach shooting, cops say

By Lorena Mongellilorena.mongelli@newsday.com

Suffolk County police say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a Mastic man following a confrontation early Saturday morning in Mastic Beach.

Alex Smith, 30, was shot following an altercation that occurred in the parking lot of 373 Neighborhood Rd. at about 2 a.m., police said. Neighborhood Road, which was closed for a time between Commack Road and Diana Drive, has been reopened, according to Suffolk police.

A homicide investigation is ongoing, police said.

The victim's family declined to comment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

With Craig Schneider

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Lorena Mongelli

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME