Jeremias Ferrufino-Rodriguez charged in fatal shooting of Jefferson Mancia-Fernandez in Hempstead

Nassau County police have charged a Hempstead teen with the shooting death Saturday of another teen who was helping his mother move, Nassau police said.

Jeremias Ferrufino-Rodriguez, 18, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of Jefferson J. Mancia-Fernandez, 19, also of Hempstead, police said.

Mancia-Fernandez was helping his mother move between apartments in Hempstead while walking on Graham Avenue when Ferrufino-Rodriguez pulled in his car at the corner of Peninsula Boulevard and shot him once in the chest at 12:20 p.m., said Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the homicide squad.

The two men knew each other and had previous arguments, but police have not found any gang affiliations for either man, Fitzpatrick said.

"These two individuals knew each other; this was a targeted event," Fitzpatrick said. "Apparently, there's some friction between them from the neighborhood, and on that particular day they ended up in the same location at the same time."

Fitzpatrick said detectives were investigating whether Ferrufino-Rodriguez was stalking Mancia-Fernandez before he pulled up and fired from behind the wheel. A weapon has not been recovered, he said.

Police searched the neighborhood and served multiple search warrants, leading to Ferrufino-Rodriguez's arrest at his home early Sunday morning, Fitzpatrick said.

Ferrufino-Rodriguez was taken from the Nassau County Police Department to First District Court in Hempstead Monday, where he was scheduled to be arraigned.

Ferrufino-Rodriguez has no prior criminal record, Fitzpatrick said.