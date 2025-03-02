Cops: Shooting in Hempstead leaves one man dead; search on for killer
A man was shot and killed in Hempstead Saturday afternoon and a search is on for the shooter Nassau police said.
Hempstead police received a report of a wounded man near the intersection of West Graham Avenue and Peninsula Boulevard who was described as unresponsive. Officers responded and initiated life-saving measures to the man, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
He was transferred to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, detectives said.
The name of the victim has not been released by police.
Detectives from Nassau police homicide squad are investigating the crime.
