Cops: Shooting in Hempstead leaves one man dead; search on for killer

A man was shot and killed in Hempstead Saturday afternoon and a search is on for the shooter Nassau police said.

Hempstead police received a report of a wounded man near the intersection of West Graham Avenue and Peninsula Boulevard who was described as unresponsive. Officers responded and initiated life-saving measures to the man, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He was transferred to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, detectives said.

The name of the victim has not been released by police.

Detectives from Nassau police homicide squad are investigating the crime.