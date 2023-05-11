Man seriously injured in Wyandanch shooting, suspect at large, police say

A verbal dispute between two men led to a shooting Wednesday night in Wyandanch that left a 34-year-old Central Islip man hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Suffolk County police said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and said the shooter fled the scene on foot — and has not been apprehended.

The incident occurred on South 31st Street north of Brooklyn Avenue, at about 7:10 p.m., police said.

Police said a verbal dispute erupted into gunfire when "one of the men pulled a gun from under his shirt and shot the other man," then fled.

Police have not characterized the nature of the dispute.

First Squad detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information contact them at 631-854-8152 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.