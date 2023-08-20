North Amityville man seriously hurt outside his home in drive-by shooting, police say

A 29-year-old North Amityville man was seriously injured in a shooting outside his Prospect Street residence Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

The victim, who police did not identify, was standing outside his home between 43rd and 44th streets about 3:30 p.m. when he was shot by a man driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to police.

No other information about the incident was released.

First Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8152 or to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS.