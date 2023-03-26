4 injured after gunman fires into crowd in Hempstead, police say

An unknown gunman fired into a crowd in Hempstead late Saturday, Nassau County police said, striking four men who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman displayed a pistol and fired at a crowd of people standing on the sidewalk on Spencer Place near Jerusalem Avenue at about 10:38 p.m. Saturday, police said. He fled on foot across Jerusalem Avenue and onto Searing Street.

No description of the gunman was available Sunday. The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.