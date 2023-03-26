Long IslandCrime

4 injured after gunman fires into crowd in Hempstead, police say

Village of Hempstead and Nassau County police responded to Spencer...

Village of Hempstead and Nassau County police responded to Spencer Place and Jerusalem Avenue after a shooting Saturday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Michael O'Keeffe

An unknown gunman fired into a crowd in Hempstead late Saturday, Nassau County police said, striking four men who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman displayed a pistol and fired at a crowd of people standing on the sidewalk on Spencer Place near Jerusalem Avenue at about 10:38 p.m. Saturday, police said. He fled on foot across Jerusalem Avenue and onto Searing Street. 

No description of the gunman was available Sunday. The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said. 

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous. 

