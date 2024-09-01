Eric Cooper, of Bellport, killed in shooting; another wounded, police say

A Bellport man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in Bellport Saturday night, Suffolk police said.

The two men were shot during a confrontation between two groups of people on Patchogue Avenue between Doane and Bayview avenues around 7:45 p.m., police said.

Eric Cooper, 43, of Bellport, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, police said. The second man, who police did not identify, was treated for undisclosed injuries at a hospital and released.

Suffolk Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call 631-852-6392 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.