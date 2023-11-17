Man shot, seriously injured in Bay Shore
A 53-year-old man was shot and seriously injured Thursday afternoon on Hemlock Drive in Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said.
Police did not release the name of the victim, but said he was transported to a hospital for treatment of "serious" injuries.
The shooting occurred on Hemlock near Manatuck Boulevard at 3:05 p.m., police said in a statement. The shooter fled the scene, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.
All calls will remain confidential.
