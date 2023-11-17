Long IslandCrime

Man shot, seriously injured in Bay Shore

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A 53-year-old man was shot and seriously injured Thursday afternoon on Hemlock Drive in Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said.

Police did not release the name of the victim, but said he was transported to a hospital for treatment of "serious" injuries.

The shooting occurred on Hemlock near Manatuck Boulevard at 3:05 p.m., police said in a statement. The shooter fled the scene, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

