Man shot on Wyandanch street was targeted, Suffolk County police say

A 29-year-old man was injured after he was shot in a targeted incident in Wyandanch on Friday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

The shooting took place on North 16th Street at about 12:50 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No further information about the victim was immediately released.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.