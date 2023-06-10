Long IslandCrime

Man shot on Wyandanch street was targeted, Suffolk County police say

Suffolk County police investigate the shooting of man on North 16th Street in Wyandanch on Friday afternoon. Credit: Paul Mazza

A 29-year-old man was injured after he was shot in a targeted incident in Wyandanch on Friday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

The shooting took place on North 16th Street at about 12:50 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No further information about the victim was immediately released.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

