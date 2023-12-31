Woman gunned down in building near Longwood Middle School in Middle Island

A woman was fatally shot on Sunday at an apartment near Longwood Middle School in Middle Island, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

She was found by officers who responded to a call at about 11:26 a.m. to Artist Lake Drive about a shooting, according to Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, head of the county police homicide squad. She was brought to Stony Brook University Hospital and declared dead, he said.

Few other details were disclosed.

Asked about a motive, Beyrer said, “It’s too early to tell.” And asked about a suspect, Beyrer said, “We’re not making any comments. It’s too early in the investigation for that.”

The shooting happened on the south side of an apartment complex, next to the tennis courts of neighboring Longwood Middle School, which was closed Sunday.

With James Carbone and Grant Parpan