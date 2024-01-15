Detrich Emmanuel, 30, charged in New Year's Eve shooting death of Kristine Costantino

A 30-year-old man was arrested in the Bronx Sunday and charged with the fatal New Year’s Eve shooting of a Middle Island woman, police said.

Suffolk detectives charged Detrich Emmanuel, who they said was homeless, with second-degree murder after locating him about 11:30 a.m. on 144th Street in the Bronx, police said. Emmanuel is charged with the Dec. 31 shooting death of Kristine Costantino, 40, who police found inside her apartment near Longwood Middle School.

She was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said at the time that the motive in the shooting was unclear, and offered no new explanation Monday.

Emmanuel was held overnight at Suffolk's Sixth Precinct. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.