Cops: Teen, 17, shot, wounded in N. Bay Shore, 2nd victim grazed

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded early Sunday in North Bay Shore and a second victim was grazed by a bullet, Suffolk Police said in a news release.

The teenager, who was not named, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot twice at 12:10 a.m. while standing at the corner of Pine Acres Boulevard and Benton Place, police said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said. An acquaintance, who police said was “slightly older” than the injured teen, refused medical attention after he was grazed.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.