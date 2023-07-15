Son Tyler Strauch shoots, kills mother Deborah Strauch in their Deer Park home, Suffolk police say

A son called 911 after he shot and killed his 64-year-old mother inside their Deer Park home Friday night, Suffolk police said.

Deborah Strauch was allegedly shot by Tyler Strauch, 26, at 9:20 p.m., Suffolk police said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at their Deer Park Avenue residence.

"There is no known motive at this time or indication of drugs," police said Saturday afternoon. "It is unknown if there was a prior dispute."

Homicide Squad Detectives arrested Tyler Strauch on second-degree murder charges on Friday night.

He was arraigned Saturday by Judge Stephen L. Ukeiley at First District Court in Central Islip.

Tyler Strauch was remanded by the judge, according to Tania Lopez, a spokeswoman for Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. His next court date is Wednesday.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, his lawyer, Toni Marie Angeli of Bayport, said: "We must provide veterans, like Tyler Strauch, with adequate mental health services.”

“As this heart-wrenching tragedy makes clear, failing to provide sufficient support to veterans and their families can have catastrophic results,” Angeli said.

She did elaborate but added that Tyler Strauch had served in the military.