BMW crashes into SimplexNYC store in Wantagh and sneakers stolen; two teens arrested

Two teens were arrested and one police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment after a predawn burglary Monday at a Wantagh apparel store, Nassau County police said.

Police said they're looking for four other suspects.

Police said Seventh Precinct officers responding to a burglary in process at 4:55 a.m. Monday found that a BMW had “crashed through” the glass storefront of SimplexNYC, a sneaker and apparel store located 3032 Merrick Rd., police said. Six people were stealing assorted merchandise there, police said, before taking off in two BMWs as officers arrived.

Police said one of the fleeing vehicles struck a police patrol unit, injuring an officer.

The identity of that officer was not released, but police said the officer was treated at a hospital for neck and back pain.

About 20 minutes after the initial call, at 5:16 a.m., police said officers from the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team found one of the BMWs parked near the intersection of Little Neck Avenue and Coral Court in North Bellmore — two of the suspects standing outside the vehicle.

The two fled on foot, but were soon arrested.

Police identified those suspects as Christopher Flores, 19, of Holbrook, and a 16-year-old boy.

Flores was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, while the other teen, whose identity was not released, was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The two are both scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said the ongoing investigation determined the recovered BMW had been reported stolen from a home in Connecticut, but did not release a location. Police also said “multiple pairs of sneakers and clothing” were recovered from that BMW.

Police were still looking for the second BMW and four additional suspects Tuesday.