Judge orders Adam Skelos to mental health treatment

A Manhattan federal judge on Monday ordered that Adam Skelos, the son of former Senate leader Dean Skelos, receive “mental health evaluation and treatment” as a condition of his bail while awaiting retrial on corruption charges with his father.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood gave no explanation for the added requirement for Adam Skelos, whose conviction was reversed by a federal appeals court last year. The Skeloses’ retrial is scheduled to begin on June 18.

The two men, both of Rockville Centre, were convicted in 2015 of conspiring to use Dean Skelos’ power as the Senate’s top Republican to help Adam get work from a real estate developer, a malpractice insurer and an environmental technology firm.

Testimony at trial portrayed Adam Skelos as a bully who used his father’s power to threaten his employers and abused colleagues.

In a sentencing letter in 2016, Adam’s lawyer asked for him to get community service with drug and alcohol counseling, describing him as an adopted son who was abused by a stepfather as a child, was trying to raise two autistic children as his marriage was breaking up, and felt ashamed of having destroyed his father’s career.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dean Skelos was sentenced to 5 years in prison and Adam to 6-1/2 years in prison, but the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the convictions because of faulty jury instructions about the official actions the senator had to take for his son’s employers to be guilty of bribe-taking.

Adam Skelos’s attorney could not be reached for comment Monday evening.