Thief smashes display case at Roosevelt Field Macy's, makes off with $30,000 in diamond necklaces

For the second time in three months, a thief committed a smash-and-grab robbery at the jewelry counter at Macy's at Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau police said.

The latest incident occurred at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday at the store on Old Country Road in East Garden City.

Police said a masked man, dressed all in black except for white gloves and the soles of his black sneakers, walked into the store and to the jewelry counter, where he "struck the glass countertop" and reached into the display case. The suspect removed three diamond necklaces worth about $30,000 and then fled on foot, police said.

The incident comes less than three months after a suspect wearing a multicolored full face mask and black clothing entered the store and, as three store employees sought shelter in fear of their safety, shattered a display case at the jewelry counter with a baseball bat, attempting to steal more than $370,000 in jewelry from the case.

In that Aug. 26 incident, police said the suspect, identified as Joshua Wilson, 25, of Hempstead, fled toward Ring Road and was arrested less than an hour later on Clinton Avenue. Court records show Wilson pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including attempted robbery, attempted grand larceny, criminal mischief, criminal nuisance and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was remanded and records show his next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 20. He is represented by Legal Aid.

Third Squad detectives are investigating the latest smash-and-grab and ask anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.