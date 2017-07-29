Sound Beach man flips truck after hitting car and pole, cops say

A Sound Beach man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing his truck late Friday and causing it to flip over, Suffolk County police said.

Joseph Fiorelli, 38, was behind the wheel of a truck on North Country Road in Sound Beach “when he apparently lost control of the vehicle” at about 11:30 p.m. and “struck a parked car and utility pole, overturning the vehicle he was driving,” a Suffolk County police official said in a statement. The impact cracked the utility pole, police said.

A photo taken at the scene shows that the cab of the dark-colored vehicle had slammed into the ground with the bed of the truck sticking up into the air.

Emergency responders from the Sound Beach Fire Department took Fiorelli to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers from the Seventh Precinct charged Fiorelli with driving while intoxicated; he was scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip Saturday morning, police said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Attorney information for Fiorelli was not immediately available.