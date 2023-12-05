Man surrenders to Suffolk police in South Huntington after stand off

A stand off between a man and Suffolk police across from the Walt Whitman Shops in South Huntington ended after more than five hours late Monday when the man surrendered without further incident, authorities said.

Officers responded at 3:40 p.m.to a home on New York Avenue for a report of a man barricaded inside, police said. The home is located near Greenland Drive and across from the Walt Whitman Shops.

Police said the 55-year-old man surrendered shortly after 9 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police did not release his name.

He was not placed under arrested and there were no injuries, police said.

Police shutdown New York Avenue along a stretch of roadway bordering the mall's eastern parking lot during the standoff, causing a traffic backup and forcing holiday shoppers to find another way out.

By 10 p.m., the road had reopened to traffic.

Police did not immediately provide details about what sparked the standoff or whether the man was armed.

With John Asbury