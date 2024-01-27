Southampton police charge Riverside man with felony animal cruelty

Southampton Town police charged a Riverside man with a felony after they discovered his two dogs allegedly enduring inhumane conditions.

Police went to the man's home at around 3:38 p.m. on Friday and found one of the dogs had a zip tie over his mouth as a makeshift muzzle. Both dogs appeared injured and mistreated, police said.

Authorities charged Roosevelt Sykes, 54, with aggravated cruelty to animals — a felony — and issued a violation for failing to provide adequate shelter.

Sykes was released after receiving a ticket to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court at a later.

The dogs were removed from the scene and taken to a nearby shelter for medical treatment, police said.