Southampton police charge Riverside man with felony animal cruelty

Southampton Town police charged a Riverside man with a felony after they discovered his two dogs allegedly enduring inhumane conditions. 

Police went to the man's home at around 3:38 p.m. on Friday and found one of the dogs had a zip tie over his mouth as a makeshift muzzle. Both dogs appeared injured and mistreated, police said. 

Authorities charged Roosevelt Sykes, 54, with aggravated cruelty to animals — a felony — and issued a violation for failing to provide adequate shelter. 

Sykes was released after receiving a ticket to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court at a later. 

The dogs were removed from the scene and taken to a nearby shelter for medical treatment, police said. 

