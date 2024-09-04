Trooper injured after long chase on Southern State; suspect sought

A New York State Trooper was injured when a pursuit on the Southern State Parkway culminated in a motorist “deliberately” striking the police vehicle near the front driver side door, authorities said.

Just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper attempted to stop a vehicle “speeding across multiple lanes” on the westbound side of the Southern State Parkway near Meadowbrook State Parkway, according to a New York State Police news release.

After a pursuit that lasted nearly nine exits, authorities said the trooper pulled his police car in front of the motorist once they hit traffic near Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead. As the trooper tried to exit his car, authorities said, “the suspect's vehicle deliberately accelerated,” striking the police car near the front driver side door, injuring the trooper. The suspect sped away.

The trooper was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Nassau University Medical Center andi released, according to the news release.

Police said an investigation is underway. The suspect’s car is described as a black four-door BMW 540, authorities said. State police ask any witnesses to call Investigators at 631-756-3300.